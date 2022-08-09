Congressman Thompson announces $12.6 Million award to Yazoo City

BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - United States Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) announced on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $12,641,440 million to Yazoo City.

The award has been made through the FY22 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) Grants Program.

The press release states the award will contribute to a project that has three main components: construction of a train station, development of a stormwater park to capture and absorb excessive stormwater and flooding, and “complete streets” redevelopment that will include bike lanes, sidewalks, lighting, broadband infrastructure, and stormwater management along Main Street.

