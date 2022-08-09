City of Jackson asks residents to conserve water ‘where possible’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is requesting residents to take efforts to conserve water as work crews make necessary repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant.

This announcement comes hours after the city sent a statement regarding the low water pressure that is being called to mechanical issues at the plant.

“We are currently troubleshooting two of the four eight million-gallon water pumps at the plant,” read the release. “One of the pumps was pulled offline today and sent to the shop for repair. A second pump will be pulled tomorrow.”

“We are also monitoring an issue with the conventional traveling screen. It is presently functioning but will need to be dealt with once the pumps are repaired.”

The release says these issues have directly led to a decrease in water pressure.

The Capital City is requesting residents to observe the following water conservation practices until further notice.

Do not water lawns between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Do not wash down sidewalks, driveways, etc.

Refrain from washing cars

Reduce draining and refilling of swimming pools

Only wash full loads of clothes and dishes

Take showers instead of baths.

“We appreciate your help as we continue to make needed upgrades and repairs to our system. We will keep residents advised of important developments and continue to provide bottled water at distribution sites as needed,” the statement said.

