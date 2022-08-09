Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

9-year-old publishes book he started writing during pandemic

A 9-year-old boy promotes his first published book he started during the pandemic. (Source: (WGGB/WSHM)
By Kristin Burnell, Samantha O'Connor and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A 9-year-old boy from Massachusetts has just released his first published book.

WGGB/WSHM reports, Springfield native Zaiden Rivera-Johnson, promoted the book over the weekend, where residents were able to meet the young author.

“I decided to write the book because I like to read,” Zaiden said. “I also did it for fun and to make money.”

Zaiden’s first book is “The Adventures of Zaiden and His Friends.”

The fourth grader said he started writing the book during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that his mom, Dr. Christine Johnson, helped edit the book and they found a publishing company to turn his dreams into reality.

“He would get up in the morning before me and just be on his computer typing away, typing away,” Johnson said. “And a couple of months later, he said, ‘Mommy, can you look at this?”

Johnson said young talent runs in the family.

“He also has a sister, Zoe. She’s the artist in the family,” Johnson said. “and before he was 5, Zaiden had already read over 200 books.”

Zaiden also said he’s working on a second book that could be ready later this year.

Copyright 2022 WGGB/WSHM Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud
Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud
1 injured, 1 killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Simpson County
Two people dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County
Authorities say Braxton Freeze wandered onto Highway 66 and was hit by a car.
4-year-old fatally struck by car after wandering onto highway in middle of night

Latest News

File PHOTO - The highly unusual step announced Tuesday is a stark acknowledgment that the U.S....
US will stretch monkeypox vaccine supply with smaller doses
Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $20 million to current and former workers at its New York City...
Chipotle to pay NYC workers $20M for violating labor laws, mayor says
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Albuquerque police detain suspect in killing of 4 Muslim men
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
Las Vegas-born Amelia Garcia has received her life-saving heart transplant, which her family...
2-month-old finds donor heart, transplant surgery successful