Vicksburg man arrested after officers discover stolen firearm

Vicksburg man arrested after officers discover stolen firearm
(Vicksburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man was arrested on Friday, August 5 after officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at approximately 10:03 p.m.

According to the press release, a 2015 Ford Fusion was searched due to the strong odor of marijuana. Police officers then discovered a handgun that had been reported stolen in Vicksburg.

Derrick Demby, 19, of Vicksburg, was arrested at the scene by the Vicksburg Police Department at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and John Allen Street, where the accident was reported.

Demby was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court the following Monday before Judge Angela Carpenter.

Demby was later bound over to the warren County Grand Jury on a $5,000 bond.

