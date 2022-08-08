Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Vicksburg Fire Department receives new fire trucks

(Vicksburg Daily News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Fire Department unveiled two new fire trucks to several officials and firefighters on Monday, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.

Vicksburg Daily News says the early morning ceremony showcased two new E-One units that cost $550,000 each and have a life expectancy of 25 to 30 years.

The units were built to specifications set by Vicksburg Fire Department Chief Craig Danczyk and were purchased with help from the Fire Marshal’s office and the state legislature.

“When people work together, you can move a mountain,” said Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. “This is a good example. You have the legislative body, the City of Vicksburg, the Rating Bureau, and the Fire Marshal’s office all working together for a common cause. The result is you can save lives and save money on insurance simply because you’ve got good leadership in Vicksburg.”

According to Vicksburg Daily News, one of the units they are replacing was purchased in 1993.

