Things To Know for Monday, August 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

It’s been more than one year since a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Capital City. The parents of the young woman just recently got their first taste of justice.

Twenty-one-year-old Kaylin Banyard was killed in a drive-by shooting less than five minutes down the road from her parent’s daycare.

The 18-year-old who’s allegedly responsible has now been indicted for her murder.

Magee Mayor Dale Berry (WLBT)

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Magee Mayor Dale Berry after his wife filed assault charges, according to Magee police.

Chief Shane Little said his officers responded to a call Saturday morning in Magee, but Little said he’s unaware of the nature of the call.

However, when police arrived, the chief said the mayor was not at the scene. Chief Little said the mayor’s wife pressed charges and an affidavit was filed.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The “Inflation Reduction Act” passed through the Senate Sunday with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote after an all-night session. The estimated $740 billion package now heads to the House.

The bill includes the largest-ever federal effort on climate change — close to $400 billion — caps out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare to $2,000 a year and extends expiring subsidies that help 13 million people afford health insurance.

Nonpartisan analysts have said the 755-page “Inflation Reduction Act” would have a minor effect on surging consumer prices.

“The Senate is making history,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “I am confident the Inflation Reduction Act will endure as one of the defining legislative feats of the 21st century.”

