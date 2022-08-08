Students across the metro head back to class as summer break comes to an end

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students in the state’s second-largest school district headed back to class Monday morning. Jackson Public Schools will welcome almost 21,000 students.

It was also the first day back for Clinton Public Schools, Canton Public Schools, the Mississippi Achievement District, Holmes County Consolidated Schools, Smith County Schools and Copiah County Schools.

While JPS faces a number of challenges, including staffing, water issues, and learning loss due to the pandemic, administrators say they’re excited about all the progress that’s been made over the last year.

Superintendent Errick Greene says he’s hearing a growing number of positive stories that make him hopeful for what this school year holds.

“We’ve got some really positive stories to tell about the work that our scholars and our educators did this past year, and so I’m super excited to pick up from there and to continue to build on that,” he said. “To prove to ourselves, to our scholars, to our families, and to the broader community that when you really put your heart into the work and have the smart people come together, and iron sharpening iron, we can do some pretty amazing things.”

Greene says he’s excited to share the stories of those people who are working hard to make Jackson a better place - in and out of the classroom.

