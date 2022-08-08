Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Silver Alert issued for 53-year-old Stone County woman

Marcia Marshell Taylor
Marcia Marshell Taylor(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STONE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 53-year-old Stone County woman.

Marcia Marshell Taylor is described as a Black woman around five feet, three inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

On Tuesday, August 2, Taylor was last seen at 10:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Harrison County, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Family members say Taylor suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Marcia Marshell Taylor’s whereabouts, contact the Wiggins Police Department at 601-928-5444.

