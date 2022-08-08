Silver Alert issued for 53-year-old Stone County woman

STONE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 53-year-old Stone County woman.

Marcia Marshell Taylor is described as a Black woman around five feet, three inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

On Tuesday, August 2, Taylor was last seen at 10:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Harrison County, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Family members say Taylor suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Marcia Marshell Taylor’s whereabouts, contact the Wiggins Police Department at 601-928-5444.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.