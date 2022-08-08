Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was arrested in Oxford Thursday, August 4, after Oxford police took a walk-in report regarding financial fraud.
Hanna Russell, 27, was charged with credit card fraud and felon possession of a weapon upon investigation by the Oxford Police Department.
Russell was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court for her initial bond hearing as she was issued a $25,000 bond.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections has since placed a hold on Russell.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.