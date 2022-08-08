Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud

Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud
Oxford woman arrested for financial fraud(Oxford Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was arrested in Oxford Thursday, August 4, after Oxford police took a walk-in report regarding financial fraud.

Hanna Russell, 27, was charged with credit card fraud and felon possession of a weapon upon investigation by the Oxford Police Department.

Russell was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court for her initial bond hearing as she was issued a $25,000 bond.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections has since placed a hold on Russell.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD: Man wanted for stealing vehicle at a business on I-55 Frontage Road
Magee Mayor Dale Berry (file image)
Warrant issued for arrest of Magee mayor after wife files assault charges
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
Hinds County names new undersheriff

Latest News

U.S. Magistrate Judge Brad Rath swearing in ceremony at the federal courthouse in downtown...
Bradley W. “Brad” Rath appointed Magistrate Judge in Southern Division at Gulfport
1 injured, 1 killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Simpson County
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
Things To Know for Monday, August 8