Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Ole Miss Football receives ranking in preseason Coaches Poll Top 25

Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Buy Photos at RebelWallArt.com Twitter/Instagram:...
Photo by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Buy Photos at RebelWallArt.com Twitter/Instagram: @OleMissPix(UK Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels Football team has been named in the Top 25 for the second consecutive season, with rival school, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, missing out.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released on Monday, with the Rebels earning the No. 24 ranking.

Both schools will be looking to build off of last season’s campaign, as the Rebels appeared in the Allstate Sugar Bowl for the first time since 2016 and secured its first 10-win regular season in program history.

The Bulldogs will look to ride the back of highly-regarded quarterback Will Rogers and their improved squad to increase their win total from last year’s 7 wins.

Click here to view the full rankings.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD: Man wanted for stealing vehicle at a business on I-55 Frontage Road
Eighteen-year-old indicted for murder of 21-year-old woman in Jackson
Magee Mayor Dale Berry (file image)
Warrant issued for arrest of Magee mayor after wife files assault charges
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
1 injured, 1 killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Simpson County

Latest News

USM’s ‘The Rock’ to host second consecutive MHSAA Football championships
USM’s ‘The Rock’ to host second consecutive MHSAA Football championships
The National Champs are coming to Brandon
The National Champs are coming to Brandon!
Mississippi shuts out North Carolina 2-0 in the Dixie Boys Baseball World Series championship...
Hattiesburg 14U baseball team wins back-to-back World Series
The Hattiesburg 14U Dixie Youth Baseball team is back in Mississippi, but with extra hardware.
Hattiesburg 14U baseball team wins back-to-back World Series