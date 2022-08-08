Jackson mayor, chief of staff wants all council requests to city staffers to come through his office, emails reveal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Emails obtained by WLBT reveal that a Jackson city councilwoman was considering asking her colleagues to subpoena city staffers and open an investigation into the city’s ongoing water and sewer issues if the mayor blocked them from attending a meeting in late July.

The emails, which are now being called an “unfortunate email exchange” between Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay and Chief of Staff Dr. Safiya Omari, show tensions between the Jackson City Council and administration staffers continue to run high as city leaders grapple with one crisis after another.

They also come as the mayor and the council remain at odds over who will haul residents’ trash, and as the city finds itself under the fourth boil water notice issued for customers on the city’s surface water system since late June.

The exchange began after a request from Lindsay asking certain staffers to attend a July 26 committee meeting.

Omari responded to that request after she and the mayor were not included in the exchange.

According to emails, Lindsay initially sent an email invitation to the chief administrative officer, chief financial officer, and other department heads to speak at a special called meeting of the Water Billing and Infrastructure Ad Hoc Committee meeting.

Omari followed up, saying that the mayor’s office should be included in all requests to department heads and that the council does not have the authority to instruct employees other than their own deputy clerks.

In response, Lindsay canceled the meeting and threatened to ask her colleagues to open an investigation into all items listed on that meeting’s agenda.

“This was a very unfortunate email exchange,” Lindsay said. “And I am committed to working with the administration as we move forward, especially during this very difficult budget process.”

The July 26 meeting was called amid the city’s June/July water crisis, which led to a water conservation notice and two boil water notices being issued.

That meeting was later rescheduled and held in August.

Omari asked why she and the mayor were not included in Lindsay’s initial correspondence, and reminded her that “all information requests and/or appearances of city employees before various council committees be sent through the mayor’s office.”

“It is important that we have oversight of the activities of our employees. It is also the mayor’s responsibility to report to the council,” she wrote.

Chief of Staff Safiya Omari asks that all requests for city workers to speak to the council come through the mayor's office. (WLBT)

Omari went on to highlight Mississippi Code Section 21-8-17, which states that “no member of the council shall give orders to any employee or subordinate of a municipality, other than the council member’s personal staff.”

“As we move into our second year of this term, it is important to the administration that we work together to address the many problems that we face in our great city,” she added.

Lindsay told Omari that the initial email was a courtesy to those “deemed critical to the success of the meeting, knowing that a global notice would shortly follow.”

“It was simply to let them know that the meeting was being planned and, given their busy schedules, give them an opportunity to inform me if there was a meeting conflict,” she wrote. “Omitting you and the mayor... was an oversight and not meant as disrespect.”

While Omari was not included, Chief Administrative Officer Louis Wright was. According to the city’s organizational chart, the CAO is the highest-ranked official under the mayor, not the chief of staff.

Jackson Organizational Chart, which is found in the city's 2020 comprehensive annual financial report. (WLBT)

Lindsay went on to inform Omari that the July 26 meeting would be canceled and she would “instead ask my fellow council members to pass a resolution opening an investigation into all items listed on the previously scheduled meeting agenda. This allows for the council to compel the attendance of witnesses and delivery of requested documents.”

Lindsay, too, pointed to state statute and city code giving the council the authority to conduct investigations.

Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay says if staffers are not allowed to speak at council meetings, she would lobby her colleagues to open an investigation. (WLBT)

Omari responded, saying the council “has consistently attempted to undermine and erode the authority of the executive branch, including its role in managing the activities of city employees.”

“You can proceed with your investigation and issue subpoenas, compel attendance and the like, if that’s what floats your boat, or you can simply send your request... through the mayor’s office,” she wrote.

“If you choose the former... it will most certainly highlight the litigious nature of this council and its unwillingness to cooperate with the executive branch on even the simplest of requests.”

Omari was not immediately available for comment.

