Jackson to distribute bottled water Monday evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents Monday evening. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle.

Please see below for details:

WHAT: Water distribution site

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday, August 8

WHERE: JPD Precinct #4

5080 Parkway Drive (Colonial Mart Shopping Center)

