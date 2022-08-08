Jackson to distribute bottled water Monday evening
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents Monday evening. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle.
Please see below for details:
WHAT: Water distribution site
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday, August 8
WHERE: JPD Precinct #4
5080 Parkway Drive (Colonial Mart Shopping Center)
