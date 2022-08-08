First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday’s high reached 95 degrees. Average high this time of year is 93 and the average low is 72. There is a 40 percent chance for tropical development in the eastern Atlantic over the next five days. Back here at home, a weak cool front will drop thru the area this week. This will trigger numerous showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday and will allow temperatures to cool off just a bit. Highs will be in the upper 80s and overnight lows will be in the lower 70s. Severe weather isn’t a widespread threat, but additional rainfall this week will help out the drought situation in central areas of Mississippi. Friday into this weekend will usher back in the return of warm and muggy weather with warmer temperatures and slightly fewer showers.

