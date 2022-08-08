Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: We are expecting Hot conditions for our Monday and then showers and storms will follow through the week as a " SOMEWHAT COOL FRONT " returns to the area by Friday!

Heavy showers and storms are expected Monday afternoon through Friday! As our Cold Front pushes...
Heavy showers and storms are expected Monday afternoon through Friday! As our Cold Front pushes near the South, Highs will fall to the upper to mid-80s from Wednesday through Friday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Storm development rebounds this week as showers and storms move back into the South.

Temperatures COOLING down slightly as we get into the week! Showers and storms expected over the next couple of days allow Highs to drop to the upper 80s

Monday, We see a 40 to 50% chance of showers and storms across the area. Highs are expected to reach into the mid-90s, with partly sunny to cloudy skies. Lows falling to the mid to low 70s. We are feeling the Heat across some portions of the viewing area and Northwest of I-20. Heat index values could reach near 105 for many people near the Jackson/Metro area and North.

Rain development will continue throughout the week. Tuesday holds a 40 to 50% chance of rain and storms. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies Highs in the low 90s with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday, Highs break below the 90s with upper 80s for Highs across the area. This is primarily due to our rain chances in South Ms. 40 to 50 % chance of showers and storms with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Friday, we rebound as showers taper off. Highs remain in the low 90s for the High and Lows in the low 70s. Partly sunny conditions on Friday.

As we head back into the WEEKEND, our rain chances remain low, with Highs returning to the low 90s. Mostly sunny skies are possible across the area. Sunday, mostly sunny conditions return to the South with a 20% chance of showers.

