First Alert Forecast: hot, humid Monday; storm chances increase mid-late week

MONDAY: As our ridge of high pressure hangs nearby – it’ll help push temperatures a few degrees warmer to kick off the new work week. Morning 70s will give way to highs in the lower to middle 90s amid a mix of sun and clouds. ‘Feels like’ temperatures will run closer to 105-110 in parts of the area during the peak heating of the day. By afternoon, showers and storms may fill the radar featuring heavy downpours, gusty wind and frequent lightning. Storms may have a bit of staying power after sunset with lows in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Another day of summery heat and humidity, leading to higher chances for afternoon and evening showers and storms. Expect a partly sunny to variably cloudy sky with highs working their way into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Storms will crank up in coverage and intensity through the afternoon hours with a few being heavy and gusty. Storms will taper late with lows in the 70s again.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An unsettled pattern looks to unfold through much of the week ahead with scattered to numerous shower and storm chances through Wednesday and Thursday. This will come along with an approaching cold front that could be able to push through the region. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90. A slight push of drier air with high pressure returning to the region will help bring a drier trend by week’s end – though, a rebound in highs will take us back into the lower 90s amid mostly to partly sunny skies.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

