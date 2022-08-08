Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Crumbl Cookies to open on August 12 in Flowood

By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Crumbl Cookies will be opening on August 12 in Flowood, and there will be a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, August 10, at 5:30 p.m.

The store owners say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats in Crumbl’s “perfectly postable” pink boxes to cookie-crazed customers. The store is also providing over 70 career opportunities to Flowood locals.

Crumbl Cookies will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The grand opening week menu will contain 6 of the 200+ rotating weekly flavors, including the company’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.

Customers can order in-person during the first five business days of the grand opening. Then, starting on August 17, delivery, curbside pickup, or nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl app and online at Crumbl.com.

Flowood Crumbl Cookies is the first in Rankin County and the fifth in the state.

