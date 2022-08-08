Councilman Stokes calls on state for help with water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes brought water from “the faucet” at his house to the state capitol to prove a point.

“I’m inviting the governor and the mayor and members of legislature to drink some of this water that’s coming from the city of Jackson that poor people, children, [and] others are forced to drink,” said Councilman Stokes.

The councilman told 3 On Your Side he wants the state of Mississippi to put the city of Jackson’s water treatment plant into a receivership, which means the “state” would essentially take over the responsibilities.

If that does not happen, he says he’s going to put an item on the city council agenda for Jackson to bring on “a private company” to operate the water treatment plant.

“We cannot every 30 days, six months go back into boiling water, trying to have water on the streets,” Councilman Stokes said. “We can’t do that. This is a large city with a population of over 100,000 people. We must have someone to operate the plant properly.”

This is the condition of the water coming from one Jackson resident’s home.

They hung bags of water on their porch to prevent flies, and within a few days, the water turned green.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.