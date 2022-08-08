Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Carjacking victim hangs on to car as suspect leads police on chase

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 46-year-old-man is accused of holding three people at knifepoint and stealing their car Friday night but one of the victims decided to fight back.

Memphis police say the suspect, Tommy Cochran, forced two of the victims out of their car at the Exxon gas station on Park Avenue at knifepoint.

Officers responded to the carjacking call where the victims told them, the suspect drove off with one of the victims still inside. Officer located the vehicle about 25 minutes later in the area of Mt. Moriah and I-240 with the victim hanging on to the top of the vehicle.

According to an affidavit, officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop, running several traffic lights with the victim still hanging on to the top of the car.

After a brief pursuit, Cochran was arrested.

The victim that held onto the car reportedly told police Cochran forced him to drive to an unknown location and when they arrived, Cochran pulled him out of the car and he then jumped on top until they were spotted by police.

Cochran is charged with carjacking, especially aggravated kidnapping, reckless endangerment and evading arrest/vehicle pursuit.

This story will be updated with the suspect’s mugshot.

