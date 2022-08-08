Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Bubba’s Block Party with Bubba Wallace showcases local Black-owned food trucks

Bubba Wallace rides around the track in front of fans during driver introductions before the...
Bubba Wallace rides around the track in front of fans during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace is hosting a free block party to celebrate the Richmond community and serve up some local eats and live music.

Musicians set to perform include Wale, DJ DMO and more. The event will also feature live pit stops, iRacing and activities all evening for kids ages four and up.

The purpose of this event is to celebrate Black-owned food trucks and the greater Richmond community. Vendors will present African American, African, and Caribbean cuisines. Some of the food trucks include:

  • Deddle’s Mini Donuts
  • Fantabulous Chef Service LLC
  • Hooks Lunchbox
  • K&M Salmon Balls & Cakes
  • Kingzz Water Ice
  • Taste Good Authentic Jaflava
  • Traditionz Mobile Kitchen

“Bubba’s Block Party” is on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway on 600 E Laburnum Ave.

Organizers say the event has completely sold out, click here to learn more.

