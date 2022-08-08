Connect. Shop. Support Local.
18-wheeler knocks down power poles in Clinton

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two power poles fell at Springridge and Highway 80 along Fairmont Street in Clinton.

An 18-wheeler somehow clipped the telephone line causing the poles to fall around noon on Monday.

Chain Electric crews are on the scene making repairs.

Entergy says power should be restored in the area around seven tonight.

