1 injured, 1 killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A motorcyclist was killed and another person was injured on Sunday after a crash in Simpson County.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. on Highway 13 at Mt. Zion Road when a motorcycle driven by Alyssa E. Woods, 29, of Prentiss, collided with a 2010 Chevrolet HHR.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured, but a passenger in the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Woods was fatally injured in the crash. She was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.