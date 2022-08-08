Connect. Shop. Support Local.
1 injured, 1 killed after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Simpson County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A motorcyclist was killed and another person was injured on Sunday after a crash in Simpson County.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. on Highway 13 at Mt. Zion Road when a motorcycle driven by Alyssa E. Woods, 29, of Prentiss, collided with a 2010 Chevrolet HHR.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured, but a passenger in the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Woods was fatally injured in the crash. She was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time.

