Man wanted after armed robbery occurs at Dollar General in Kosciusko

Man wanted after armed robbery occurs at Dollar General in Kosciusko
Man wanted after armed robbery occurs at Dollar General in Kosciusko(Kosciusko Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a man after a robbery occurred at a Dollar General in Kosciusko Saturday night.

According to police, a man wearing a black hoodie, black mask, and black boots pointed a gun at store employees and proceeded to rob the business.

The Kosciusko Police Department is now asking anyone with information regarding this incident, or who can identify the suspect, to contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131. 

A citizens who provides information that leads to an arrest can receive an award up to $2,500.

All calls and information are 100% confidential.

