Man killed, child hurt after car hits horse-drawn buggy in Geauga County

PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a 33-year-old man died Saturday evening after a car crashed into a horse-drawn buggy in Geauga County.

The crash happened around 5:35 p.m. on US 422 near State Route 282 in Parkman Township.

According to OSHP, the driver of a Hyundai Elantra hit the buggy from behind.

Stephen Hostetler, of Garrettsville, and his 9-year-old son were thrown from the buggy during the crash, the highway patrol said.

OSHP said Hostetler died from his injuries, and his son is in serious condition at a local hospital.

The Hyundai’s driver, a 34-year-old Warren man, was not hurt, the highway patrol said.

OSHP said impairment is not considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.