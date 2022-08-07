Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend, the Madison County community remembered two young lives that were tragically cut short.

17-year-old Tyrese Hoskin and 15-year-old Armond Littleton died Monday morning in a vehicle crash.

Littleton was laid to rest today, and Hoskin was laid to rest on Friday.

Both teenagers had a profound impact on everyone they met, and that’s evident by all of the love and support people have been showing towards them and their families.

Littleton was a football player at Madison Central High School. On Saturday, the hearse carrying the body of the 15-year-old took one final victory lap around the stadium, right before he was laid to rest.

Dozens of family members and friends joined in the emotional procession.

“Armond was truly special to everyone around him,” said Jackson Adams, who’s friends with Littleton. “He was a light in this world.”

Littleton was getting ready to begin his sophomore year of high school.

“He’s hilarious,” Adams described. “He was the funniest kid I know, very athletic, a great teammate, and I know everyone around him loved him.”

The teens were riding in an SUV when they apparently lost control, flipped the vehicle, and crashed into a tree on Gus Green Road in Madison County.

“It was really hard news,” Adams recalled. “I don’t think it’s registered yet.”

“He left me a proud dad,” Taryl Hoskin Sr., Tyrese’s father. “That’s one of the most important things that come to me and knowing that he gave his life to Christ at an early age, that’s what matters the most to me.”

Taryl said his son was just days away from starting his senior year at Germantown High school.

“He never met a stranger,” said Hoskin. “He was friends with everyone. He would talk with anyone. It didn’t matter race, color, religion; none of that mattered to him. The only thing that mattered is that he could have a conversation, crack a few jokes, and make you laugh.”

Hoskin said Tyrese loved playing sports and riding horses. Tyrese, who was laid to rest on Friday, shared a close friendship with Littleton.

“I’m mourning the loss of two kids that I love dearly — two kids that I look at as one of my own,” Hoskin expressed. “It’s hurtful. I’m doing the best I can to be strong.”

Since the tragic death, hundreds have been showing love and support for the two teens, promising to always keep their names and legacies alive.

“A couple of nights, I sit up, and I watch that door until midnight thinking he’s coming through,” said Tempie Hoskin Stevenson, Tyrese’s grandmother. “I know his presence is there. He will forever be in my heart.”

Classmates of both Littleton and Hoskin said they will continue to honor and celebrate the lives of the two teens in many ways throughout the school year.

