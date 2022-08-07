JPD: Man wanted for stealing vehicle at a business on I-55 Frontage Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man involved in stealing a vehicle in Jackson.

JPD says the suspect went to Enterprise Car Rental on I-55 Frontage Road on Saturday and scouted the area before stealing a black 2021 Toyota RAV4 with the tag number MAL3005.

If anyone has information, contact the Jackson Police Department Investigative Services Bureau at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

