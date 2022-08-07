First Alert Forecast: Our Sunday sets up nicely as light rain chances are possible later in the afternoon. Greater rain chances return this week as our next front enters the South.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!

Another fair morning to start this Sunday as temperatures sit in the low 70s.

Skies are expected to remain partly to mostly sunny, and we do have the potential for some rain development later into the afternoon and evening. Highs today are expected in the mid-90s, with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Storm development rebounds on the first of the week!

Greater rain chances in store for us across the area this week. Monday through Thursday holds a 50% chance of showers and storms.

Monday, We see a 40 to 50% chance of showers and storms across the area. Highs return to the low 90s, with partly sunny to cloudy skies. Lows falling to the mid to low 70s.

Rain development will continue throughout the week. Tuesday holds a 40 to 50% chance of rain and storms. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies Highs in the low 90s with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday, Highs breaking below the 90s. The upper 80s for Highs across the area due to our rain chances in South Ms. 40 to 50 % chance of showers and storms with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Friday, we rebound as showers taper off. Low 90s for the High and Lows in the low 70s. Partly sunny conditions on Friday. As we head back into the WEEKEND, our rain chances remain low, with Highs returning to the low 90s. Mostly sunny skies are possible across the area.

