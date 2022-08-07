Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: chance for rain and storms to increase throughout the week ahead

Storms likely into the new week
Storms likely into the new week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue across parts of the area over the next couple of hours. Activity on radar should quickly fade away near or after sunset this evening. Otherwise, another warm and muggy night is ahead of us. Temperatures will be slow to fall to the lower and middle 70s under partly clear skies.

More isolated to scattered downpours and storms will also be possible Monday afternoon with the heating of the day. If you are one not seeing any rain, it will likely feel hot out. Highs are forecast to reach the lower and middle 90s with heat indices in the 100s at times. Heat stress concerns will be highest to the northwest where a Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 AM until 7 PM. Most showers will come to an end once the sun by tomorrow night.

The heat will back off through the rest of the week with highs only making it to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. This will be from better chances to rain and storms on a daily basis. Keep the rain gear nearby in case you need it at times. Locally heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds are possible this week with any storms that bubble up. An approaching front from the north will keep rain chances elevated by mid to late week before decreasing into next weekend as the front slowly passes through.

Talkin Tropics: The NHC is still giving the disturbance near the west coast of Africa a medium chance for tropical formation over the next 5 days. Gradual development continues to look possible with this tropical wave over the coming days as it tracks to the west.

