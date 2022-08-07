Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The family of Zy’Kerioun Brown is still searching for answers after the five-year-old was killed a year ago while lying on the couch in his own living room.

The family held a gathering and balloon release in memory of Brown.

“It’s good for the family to rally around and keep the memory going because it keeps us together. It’s a lot of loose ends, lots of loss, with this and that so we just want to keep his name alive and keep the family together as one. So, we can be on one accord,” said Lavon Tucker, Zy’Kerioun Brown.

Laura Hooper, Brown’s grandmother, was also at the gathering and talked about how the loss has impacted the family.

“You kind of miss those things, those special moments. For somebody to steal that, those moments, we can’t share with him anymore and now we are looking at pictures or we have vague memory of the little things we did together. Our Christmas parties he’s not there, our Christmas breakfast he’s not there, and for the other kids’ family reunions he’s not there. It hurts, it hurts to know that somebody got up, walked up to the window, and just start shooting at a house. We miss him dearly,” said Hooper.

Brown’s mother, Lydia Brown, pleads with the public to come forward if you have any information that could help with the investigation.

“Ya’ll took a wonderful child. He was my good baby, my special baby, that was my miracle baby, and we just want justice for our son. Even though he’s resting, we just need closure as his parents, as his siblings, and for his other relatives,” said Brown.

There is still a $12,000 reward offered for information in the shooting death of five-year-old, Zy’Kerioun Brown.

If you have information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.