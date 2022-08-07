Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Canton families turnout for free school supply giveaway

(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Department of Parks and Recreation is making sure kids are ready for the upcoming school year.

Today, they hosted a back-to-school pop-up shop giveaway at the Canton multi-purpose complex.

More than 500 families stood in line for free supplies. They received everything from backpacks and notebooks to hand sanitizer.

Organizers say it is important kids are equipped with the tools they need to make the grade.

“If we have them prepared with all the bookbags and material, they can focus on learning,” said Alderman Fred Esco. “That is important. We want our school district to be top in the state.”

This is the first year the city has sponsored this event, and they hope to do it bigger and better next year.

