34 dogs adopted at Cleveland Browns Puppy Pound (photo gallery)

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns Puppy Pound is continuing to unite dogs with their fur-ever families.

Fans visiting training camp have adopted 34 puppies so far in 2022, the team announced Saturday.

Autoplay Caption

The Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) provides dogs for the multi-day adoption event.

Since the program launched in 2015, the Browns said their fans have adopted 659 puppies from the Northeast Ohio SPCA.

right now this puppy and I are sharing the same vibe 🫠🫠 are you looking for a fur-ever friend?? you can adopt at the @Browns puppy pound! pic.twitter.com/OqAzZYqnNV — avery faye williams (@averywilliamstv) August 6, 2022

The fee to adopt is $125, if the puppy has been spayed/neutered, according to the Browns website.

A $100 spay/neuter deposit will be required if the puppy hasn’t received its procedure yet.

You’ll receive the money back after sharing proof the dog was spayed/neutered.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.