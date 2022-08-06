MHP investigating two-vehicle crash on I-20 near Bolton

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 on Friday.

MHP says the crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. in Hinds County near Bolton.

According to MHP, a Honda Pilot traveled east when it collided with a FedEx tractor-trailer that was stopped due to a previous crash.

The occupant of the Honda Pilot suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Meanwhile, the occupants of the FedEx truck were not injured, authorities say.

MHP is investigating the crash.

