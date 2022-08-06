Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

MHP investigating two-vehicle crash on I-20 near Bolton

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 on Friday.

MHP says the crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. in Hinds County near Bolton.

According to MHP, a Honda Pilot traveled east when it collided with a FedEx tractor-trailer that was stopped due to a previous crash.

The occupant of the Honda Pilot suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Meanwhile, the occupants of the FedEx truck were not injured, authorities say.

MHP is investigating the crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Robinson
Jury finds former JPD officer guilty in beating death of George Robinson
18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson
18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson
Restaurant owner Jeff Good says he's frustrated with the city's lack of transparency related to...
‘It’s a matter of time before we start to see doors close’: Restaurant owners reach out to city council about Jackson’s water woes.
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox as Walmart’
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox at Walmart’

Latest News

School safety at the top of the priority list for districts around the state
American Airlines to become official airline of JSU Athletics
Ag commissioner floats idea of supplying water to downtown, Capitol complex through $9M well water system
MHP cadet graduation ceremony held in Pearl