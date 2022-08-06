Man wanted for ATV theft in Copiah County
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for theft in Copiah County.
The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen ATV in the Sardis Road area on Saturday.
If anyone has any information, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.
