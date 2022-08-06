Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Man wanted for ATV theft in Copiah County

(Copiah County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for theft in Copiah County.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen ATV in the Sardis Road area on Saturday.

If anyone has any information, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sewer Pump at Mill Street.
Jackson released nearly 20M gallons of raw sewage into Town Creek in three-month timespan
Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme
Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme
Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
Coroner confirms victim of Madison Co. explosion has died
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
4 inmates escape Alcorn County Jail
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison

Latest News

Hinds County names new undersheriff
Magee Mayor Dale Berry (file image)
Warrant issued for arrest of Magee mayor after wife files assault charges
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
4 escaped inmates from Mississippi back in custody
Mississippi moms suffer another grim statistic: The nation’s highest rate of stillbirths