Hinds County names new undersheriff

(WLBT)
By Howard Ballou and Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has a new undersheriff.

Jarrat Taylor was promoted from chief deputy to undersheriff on August 3. Taylor is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

“I look forward to his leadership,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones. “He is a nearly 25-year law enforcement veteran, serving with both JPD and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. He has a lot to offer the sheriff’s office and the citizens of Hinds County.”

Taylor replaces Allan White, who was demoted for a personnel matter on July 29. 

