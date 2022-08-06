Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Highway 49 reconstruction ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Monday

By Maggie Wade
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, state and local leaders, including Governor Tate Reeves, will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the long-awaited Highway 49 project.

The widening project kicked off in 2017. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say the plan was to do the work without shutting down 49.

There were some daily lane closures, but for the most part, Highway 49 stayed open throughout the project.

Bad weather, including last year’s ice storm, contributed to delays.

