First Alert Forecast: The weekend looks to set up nicely aside for a few stray showers and storms. Our greatest rain chances return to the area this upcoming week!

We are seeing calm conditions to start our Saturday morning as temperatures sit in the low 70s with light fog and misting in the atmosphere.

We are expected to remain partly to mostly sunny skies this Saturday, but we do have the potential for some rain development later into the afternoon and evening. Highs today expected in the mid-90s, with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Sunday looks to hold the same conditions as Saturday. Highs continuing in the mid-90s with rain development later in the afternoon and early evening. Mostly sunny conditions with lows falling to the mid-70s during the evening. The weekend looks to hold a 30% chance of showers.

Storm development rebounds the first of the week!

This weekend set up nice aside for a few showers and a possible storm to be present on both Saturday and Sunday. Greater rain chances for the week ahead!

Monday, We see a 40 to 50% chance of showers and storms across the area. Highs return to the low 90s, with partly sunny to cloudy skies. Lows falling to the mid to low 70s.

Rain development will continue throughout the week. Tuesday holds a 40 to 50% chance of rain and storms. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies Highs in the low 90s with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday, Highs breaking below the 90s. Upper 80s for Highs across the area due to our rain chances in South Ms. 40 to 50 % chance of showers and storms with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Friday, we rebound as showers taper off. Low 90s for the High and Lows in the low 70s. Partly sunny conditions on Friday.

