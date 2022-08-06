First Alert Forecast: daily chance for showers and storms to continue into the week ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers, storms with locally heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible through the early evening hours. After sunset, most of the activity on radar should start to diminish. Expect mostly clear skies overnight as low temperatures gradually fall to the lower and middle 70s.

Ominous view from Brandon this afternoon as storms started to roll in across the metro. ⛈️ #mswx pic.twitter.com/YrSiNeLdVi — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) August 6, 2022

Sunday’s forecast will also feature more heat and the chance for hit and miss PM downpours. Highs will likely top out in the lower to middle 90s with feels like temperatures around 100 to 105. With the heating of the day, pop-up showers or thunderstorms are possible at times during the afternoon and early evening. Most showers will again come to an end once the sun goes down.

The heat is expected to back off a bit throughout the new work and school week since the chance for rain will be higher. Scattered showers and storms are likely on a daily basis with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We should also see a frontal boundary drop in by Thursday or so, which will keep rain chances elevated.

Talkin’ Tropics: After weeks of quiet conditions over the tropics, that is now starting to change this weekend. We are closely monitoring a tropical wave that is expected to track westward off the west coast of Africa by tonight. The NHC is giving this area a low 30% chance for development over the next 5 days. Environmental conditions will likely be favorable for gradual development over the days ahead.

