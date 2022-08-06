Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

First Alert Forecast: daily chance for showers and storms to continue into the week ahead

Low chance for tropical formation
Low chance for tropical formation(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers, storms with locally heavy downpours, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible through the early evening hours. After sunset, most of the activity on radar should start to diminish. Expect mostly clear skies overnight as low temperatures gradually fall to the lower and middle 70s.

Sunday’s forecast will also feature more heat and the chance for hit and miss PM downpours. Highs will likely top out in the lower to middle 90s with feels like temperatures around 100 to 105. With the heating of the day, pop-up showers or thunderstorms are possible at times during the afternoon and early evening. Most showers will again come to an end once the sun goes down.

The heat is expected to back off a bit throughout the new work and school week since the chance for rain will be higher. Scattered showers and storms are likely on a daily basis with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We should also see a frontal boundary drop in by Thursday or so, which will keep rain chances elevated.

Talkin’ Tropics: After weeks of quiet conditions over the tropics, that is now starting to change this weekend. We are closely monitoring a tropical wave that is expected to track westward off the west coast of Africa by tonight. The NHC is giving this area a low 30% chance for development over the next 5 days. Environmental conditions will likely be favorable for gradual development over the days ahead.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sewer Pump at Mill Street.
Jackson released nearly 20M gallons of raw sewage into Town Creek in three-month timespan
Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme
Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme
Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
Coroner confirms victim of Madison Co. explosion has died
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
4 inmates escape Alcorn County Jail
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison

Latest News

Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies for the weekend. Highs ranging from the low to mid-90s, with...
First Alert Forecast: The weekend looks to set up nicely aside for a few stray showers and storms. Our greatest rain chances return to the area this upcoming week!
This weekend set up nice aside for a few showers and a possible storm to be present on both...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Hot and humid this weekend
First Alert Forecast: hot, humid this weekend with PM downpours possible