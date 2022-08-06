City of Jackson to distribute bottled water Saturday, August 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need Saturday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations.

There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle.

The distribution will resume until supplies run out.

Water distribution site # 1

WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday, August 6

WHERE: Fire Station 20 (4445 Medgar Evers Blvd.)

Water distribution site # 2

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6

WHERE: Fire Station 28 (611 Terry Rd. near JSU)

