City of Jackson to distribute bottled water Saturday, August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need Saturday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations.
There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle.
The distribution will resume until supplies run out.
Water distribution site # 1
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday, August 6
WHERE: Fire Station 20 (4445 Medgar Evers Blvd.)
Water distribution site # 2
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6
WHERE: Fire Station 28 (611 Terry Rd. near JSU)
