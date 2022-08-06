Connect. Shop. Support Local.
American Airlines to become official airline of JSU Athletics

By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - American Airlines has partnered with Jackson State University Athletics to become the department’s official airline.

American Airlines will provide JSU fans with VIP rewards and benefits, which can be accessed by using their American Airlines AAdvantage number.

The sponsorship will include providing private chartered flights for select JSU football away games, year-round activation on the JSU Sports Network, and in-game activations at Veterans Memorial Stadium, beginning with the Tiger’s home opener vs. Grambling on September 17.

American Airlines will also sponsor exclusive in-season elements and branded content opportunities in multiple sports.

The airline is connecting with Tiger Nation through upcoming university and community initiatives and internship opportunities for students as well.

“This is a significant moment for Jackson State University as we welcome American Airlines into the JSU Family,” said Vice President and Director Of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “American Airlines is the global leader in air travel, and we look forward to all supporters and friends of Tiger Nation benefitting from this unique agreement. This is a game changer for Jackson State University, and we are excited about partnering with American Airlines.”

“American is a proud supporter of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and our partnership as the official airline partner to Jackson State University is a reflection of our vision in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion for all,” said Kevin Williams, Managing Director of Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at American.

