Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

4 inmates from Mississippi escaped Alcorn County Jail captured in Baton Rouge

Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape(Action News 5/Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four Mississippi inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning have been captured in Baton Rouge on Friday night according to Louisiana State Police.

The escapees were detained off of Highland and Lee Drive. LSP states that the scene is still active and is still under investigation.

RELATED
4 inmates escape Alcorn County Jail
Four escapees from Mississippi reportedly have been captured in Baton Rouge on Friday night...
Four escapees from Mississippi reportedly have been captured in Baton Rouge on Friday night according to Louisiana State Police.(WAFB)

Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office says early Friday morning, the four inmates cut a hole through the roof of the jail and escaped.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Robinson
Jury finds former JPD officer guilty in beating death of George Robinson
18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson
18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson
Restaurant owner Jeff Good says he's frustrated with the city's lack of transparency related to...
‘It’s a matter of time before we start to see doors close’: Restaurant owners reach out to city council about Jackson’s water woes.
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox as Walmart’
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox at Walmart’

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
Highway 49 reconstruction ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Monday
Senators pass resolution to designate August National Catfish Month