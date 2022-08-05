Things To Know 8/5/22: 16-year-old Eagle Scout, emergency plane landing, cool back-to-school theme

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. 16-year-old Eagle Scout

A teenage girl in the Jackson Metro has become one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the region. Be Prepared - that has been the Scouts of America’s motto since 1908. But little did 16-year-old Katie Notbohm know that she, a female, would also live by that motto. “When I first got into scouts, I remember sitting down in my first meeting and my scoutmasters, like secured the ranks. You got scout, tenderfoot, second class, first class, all the way to Eagle. And then I was sitting there like, I want to be the first one, I want to be the first one,” Katie said.

2. Emergency plane landing

An emergency plane landing occurred near an intersection in Madison Thursday night, causing a temporary lane closure. Witnesses reported to Madison police that the plane landed close to the intersection of Rice Road and Madison Avenue at approximately 7:34 p.m. Captain Kevin Newman and the Madison Police Department said the pilot of the plane had to make the landing due to possible engine malfunctions. The plane landed safely with no injuries or damages to the intersection or property reported.

3. Cool back-to-school theme

As thousands of students in Rankin County returned to school on Friday, Richland Upper Elementary educators found a neat way to get kids excited. Teachers and administrators have decorated each hallway to represent a different decade. Even the teachers dressed up! It’s a four-year tradition that everyone says builds excitement about learning and the new academic year. WLBT’s Carmen Poe interviewed a teacher who is passionate about helping students grow.

