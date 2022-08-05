Natchez police not releasing details involving officer-involved shooting pending MBI probe

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have not released details about an officer-involved shooting that occurred on July 18 in Natchez.

Authorities say a woman with a knife was shot when police officers responded to a suicide call near Jackson Street and Martin Luther King Street.

According to The Natchez Democrat, the name of the officer involved in the shooting, and the specifics of the officer’s interaction with the woman, have not been released.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told The Natchez Democrat his reason for not releasing these details was in order to protect the officer and avoid hindering the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s probe.

“We turn it over to MBI [because] it’s the law, so the investigation remains impartial,” Chief Daughtry said. “We don’t release information that could interfere with their investigation so that it keeps down the confusion. I’m confident in the MBI and believe they will have a complete and thorough investigation.”

Chief Daughtry says not releasing officers’ names is standard practice in all of his years in law enforcement, according to The Natchez Democrat.

“For one, when you release the officer’s name, it puts that officer and their family in a bad light, and people might retaliate without knowing the facts,” he said. “Never in my law enforcement career have we ever released the officer’s name in these situations unless an officer is killed, in which case we have to.”

The Natchez Democrat says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has also not released any information about this incident.

“This is an ongoing investigation; no further comment can be made,” said Bailey Martin, Public Relations Director for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.