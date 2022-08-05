Connect. Shop. Support Local.
MHP cadet graduation ceremony held in Pearl

By Christopher Fields
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is adding new troopers to its ranks.

The 66th cadet class are now official members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Thirty-one men and three women received their badges and diplomas at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn were there to congratulate these new troopers.

The cadets endured 19 weeks of rigorous training before taking the oath today.

The Department of Public Safety says today’s graduation means more troopers will be added to the highway to keep the drivers safe.

