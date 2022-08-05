First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The high temperature in Jackson reached 91 degrees Friday afternoon. The average high and low for this time of year is 93 and 72. Sunrise is 6:19am and the sunset is 7:53pm. The tropics look to stay quiet as no development is expected over the coming three to five days. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s this weekend as we have more sunshine than in recent days. There will be fewer showers in the afternoons and evenings, but still showers and thunderstorms will randomly pop up and move through. However, changes in the weather pattern will take place next week, giving us a better chance of daily showers and thunderstorms. This will lead to slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.