First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The high temperature in Jackson reached 91 degrees Friday afternoon.  The average high and low for this time of year is 93 and 72.  Sunrise is 6:19am and the sunset is 7:53pm.  The tropics look to stay quiet as no development is expected over the coming three to five days.  Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s this weekend as we have more sunshine than in recent days.  There will be fewer showers in the afternoons and evenings, but still showers and thunderstorms will randomly pop up and move through.  However, changes in the weather pattern will take place next week, giving us a better chance of daily showers and thunderstorms.  This will lead to slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

