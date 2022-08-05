Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
First Alert Forecast: hot, humid this weekend with PM downpours possible

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A seasonable August afternoon is expected across central and southwest MS today as we wrap up the work week. Temperatures will be near normal in the lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. There is also the chance for pop-up showers or thunderstorms between now until the early evening hours. Any downpours on radar should come to an end close to or after sunset. Expect low temperatures to gradually bottom out in the lower 70s by the early morning hours.

A few spotty showers and storms will also be possible over the weekend as well, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. If you are on that doesn’t see any rain, you will feel the summer heat! High temperatures are forecast to reach the lower and middle 90s with feels like temperatures just above 100 degrees.

Rain, storm chances will start to trend upwards by the time we kick off the next work and school week.  As a result, temperatures will slightly come down with highs more so in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on a daily basis. A front is also expected to drop in towards by mid to late week, which will keep the chance for rain elevated.

