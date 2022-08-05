First Alert Forecast: heat ridge expands overhead heading into weekend

FRIDAY: As an upper ridge sneaks into the area and a puff mid-level dry air, expect rain chances to taper down a bit heading into the end of the work week. Expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, generally amid a mix of clouds and sun. Any storm chances will tend to fade quickly after sunset with lows in the 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: The upper ridge will hang firm over central Mississippi through the weekend, keeping rain chances in check. Isolated, mainly afternoon, pop-up storms will be possible amid mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s – feeling closer to 105 both afternoons.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the ridge buckles by early next week, our temperatures will ease downward as rain chance tick upward. Subtle triggers dipping between the western high and the Bermuda high will help to kick up these rain chances amid the elevated humidity levels. Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s; rain chances will tend to be highest through mid-week.

