Father appears in court following death of infant in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New details have emerged in the case surrounding the death of a 5-month-old child.

The child’s mother, Brittany Brady, 23, faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of felony child neglect. She appeared in court just days ago.

The child’s father, Steven Busha, Jr., 32, faces three counts of child neglect, and Friday, Aug. 5, was his first court appearance.

Busha will remain behind bars following his court appearance in Forrest County. He walked into the courtroom wearing a jail jumpsuit with his hands shackled to his wrists and, at one point, became emotional.

The judge set his bond at $200,000

The judge also laid out rules for Busha. Even behind bars, he cannot have contact with Brady, or anyone involved, while the case is under investigation.

“This is a very harsh and sensitive subject to deal with,” said Sherri Marengo, public information officer. “We’re just trying to make sure that people in this situation understand that this is just not tolerated in this county or anywhere in the state of Mississippi.”

Both Busha and Brady will be back in court in three weeks, on Sept. 2, for their preliminary hearings.

