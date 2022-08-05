Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Father appears in court following death of infant in Forrest Co.

32-year-old Steven Busha made his first court appearance after being charged with 3 counts of child neglect.
New details have emerged in the case surrounding the death of a 5-month-old child.
New details have emerged in the case surrounding the death of a 5-month-old child.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New details have emerged in the case surrounding the death of a 5-month-old child.

The child’s mother, Brittany Brady, 23, faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of felony child neglect. She appeared in court just days ago.

The child’s father, Steven Busha, Jr., 32, faces three counts of child neglect, and Friday, Aug. 5, was his first court appearance.

Busha will remain behind bars following his court appearance in Forrest County. He walked into the courtroom wearing a jail jumpsuit with his hands shackled to his wrists and, at one point, became emotional.

The judge set his bond at $200,000

The judge also laid out rules for Busha. Even behind bars, he cannot have contact with Brady, or anyone involved, while the case is under investigation.

“This is a very harsh and sensitive subject to deal with,” said Sherri Marengo, public information officer. “We’re just trying to make sure that people in this situation understand that this is just not tolerated in this county or anywhere in the state of Mississippi.”

Both Busha and Brady will be back in court in three weeks, on Sept. 2, for their preliminary hearings.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme
Pelahatchie woman and ‘Crypto Crusader’ charged in $300 million pyramid scheme
Sewer Pump at Mill Street.
Jackson released nearly 20M gallons of raw sewage into Town Creek in three-month timespan
Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
Coroner confirms victim of Madison Co. explosion has died
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
4 inmates escape Alcorn County Jail
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
4 inmates from Mississippi escaped Alcorn County Jail captured in Baton Rouge
A 15-year-old student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning...
“What could have happened?” | Law enforcement, parents react to Harrison Central gun scare
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
Highway 49 reconstruction ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Monday