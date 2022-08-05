Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison

Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison(WLBT viewer)
By Maggie Wade and Garrett Busby
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - An emergency plane landing occurred near an intersection in Madison Thursday night, causing a temporary lane closure.

Witnesses reported to Madison police that the plane landed close to the intersection of Rice Road and Madison Avenue at approximately 7:34 p.m.

Captain Kevin Newman and the Madison Police Department said the pilot of the plane had to make the landing due to possible engine malfunctions. The plane landed safely with no injuries or damages to the intersection or property reported.

The Madison Fire Department also responded to the scene.

“The plane is a Small Cessna 150F. The pilot reported engine trouble and made a successful landing on Madison Avenue,” stated Newman. “There was no damage to property and no injuries. One lane of traffic is partially blocked as the plane is on the side of the road. FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] has been notified.”

The emergency plane landing on Madison Ave. causes a lane of traffic to be temporarily blocked.
The emergency plane landing on Madison Ave. causes a lane of traffic to be temporarily blocked.(WLBT viewer)

The aircraft has been moved to the side of a roadway although one lane is partially blocked near the intersection, according to the press release.

Arrangements are currently being made to relocate the aircraft upon approval and consultation with the FAA.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson
18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson
Entergy
Entergy customers can now sign up for their $80 refund
Flowood daycare director faces felony child abuse after father accuses her of assaulting...
Flowood daycare director faces felony child abuse, accused of assaulting 2-year-old
‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb
‘This can’t be real’: Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ removed from Airbnb
3 arrested after woman shot at, dragged across pavement during robbery at Byram apartments

Latest News

GUEST EDITORIAL: Jackson water crisis costing local businesses thousands of dollars
GUEST EDITORIAL: Jackson water crisis costing local businesses thousands of dollars
16-year-old becomes first female Eagle Scout in the Jackson Metro
16-year-old becomes first female Eagle Scout in the Jackson Metro
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
Bolton man arrested in Warren county for drug possession
Bolton man arrested in Warren County for drug possession