The creative way Richland educators got kids excited about the first day of school

By Carmen Poe
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - As thousands of students in Rankin County returned to school on Friday, Richland Upper Elementary educators found a neat way to get kids excited.

Teachers and administrators decorated each hallway to represent a different decade.

Even the teachers dressed up!

It’s a four-year tradition that everyone says builds excitement about learning and the new academic year.

WLBT’s Carmen Poe interviewed a teacher who is passionate about helping students grow.

18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don't panic: 'You're not gonna get Monkeypox at Walmart'
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
