The creative way Richland educators got kids excited about the first day of school

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - As thousands of students in Rankin County returned to school on Friday, Richland Upper Elementary educators found a neat way to get kids excited.

Teachers and administrators decorated each hallway to represent a different decade.

Even the teachers dressed up!

It’s a four-year tradition that everyone says builds excitement about learning and the new academic year.

WLBT’s Carmen Poe interviewed a teacher who is passionate about helping students grow.

