The creative way Richland educators got kids excited about the first day of school
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - As thousands of students in Rankin County returned to school on Friday, Richland Upper Elementary educators found a neat way to get kids excited.
Teachers and administrators decorated each hallway to represent a different decade.
Even the teachers dressed up!
It’s a four-year tradition that everyone says builds excitement about learning and the new academic year.
WLBT’s Carmen Poe interviewed a teacher who is passionate about helping students grow.
