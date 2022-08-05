Coroner confirms victim of Madison Co. explosion has died

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A victim of last week’s explosion in Madison County has died.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland confirms that Luke Perry had succumbed, days after he was injured in a blast that sent six people to the hospital.

Breeland did not have additional details and did not know the day Perry died.

He said he found out about the death late Thursday.

He said he is planning to reach out to the victim’s family but had not done it at the time of this report.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.