Coroner confirms victim of Madison Co. explosion has died

Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren and Quentin Smith
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A victim of last week’s explosion in Madison County has died.

Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland confirms that Luke Perry had succumbed, days after he was injured in a blast that sent six people to the hospital.

Breeland did not have additional details and did not know the day Perry died.

He said he found out about the death late Thursday.

He said he is planning to reach out to the victim’s family but had not done it at the time of this report.

This is a developing story.

