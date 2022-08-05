Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

City of Jackson holds water distribution Friday

City of Jackson holds water distribution Friday
City of Jackson holds water distribution Friday(CBS7 (KOSA))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents Friday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle.

The distribution will resume until supplies run out.

Please see below for location info:

WHAT: Water distribution site # 1

WHEN: 10 a.m. Friday, August 5

WHERE: Fire Station 20

4445 Medgar Evers Blvd.

WHAT: Water distribution site # 2

WHEN: 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 5

WHERE: Fire Station 28

611 Terry Rd. (near JSU)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Robinson
Jury finds former JPD officer guilty in beating death of George Robinson
18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson
18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson
Restaurant owner Jeff Good says he's frustrated with the city's lack of transparency related to...
‘It’s a matter of time before we start to see doors close’: Restaurant owners reach out to city council about Jackson’s water woes.
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox as Walmart’
6 cases of Monkeypox in Mississippi, but don’t panic: ‘You’re not gonna get Monkeypox at Walmart’
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Things To Know
Things To Know 8/5/22: 16-year-old Eagle Scout, emergency plane landing, cool back-to-school theme
The creative way Richland educators got kids excited about the first day of school
The creative way Richland educators got kids excited about the first day of school
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat ridge expands overhead heading into weekend