City of Jackson holds water distribution Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents Friday at two Jackson Fire Department station locations. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle.

The distribution will resume until supplies run out.

Please see below for location info:

WHAT: Water distribution site # 1

WHEN: 10 a.m. Friday, August 5

WHERE: Fire Station 20

4445 Medgar Evers Blvd.

WHAT: Water distribution site # 2

WHEN: 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 5

WHERE: Fire Station 28

611 Terry Rd. (near JSU)

